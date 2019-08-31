Heading out of Chepstow, the Wye Tour Sportive will take you past Chepstow Castle as you cross over the River Wye and follow the Eastern bank as you encounter your first small climb, heading towards St Briavels.

The rolling nature of this route allows riders to see all of the sights as they head for the Forest of Dean, if riding the Standard and Epic routes. Riders on the Short course will ride in the direction of Clearwell Castle and its beautiful church.

Standard and Epic riders will descend into the town of Lydney overlooking the Severn Estuary where they will trace the Dean Forest Railway as they ascend out of the valley towards Parkend and Cannop Pond and Trail Centre. Shortly after, the riders will split off with the Epic riders heading towards Cinderford to marvel at the panoramic vistas that the Wye Valley has to offer. Shortly after, they will rejoin the Standard riders but before that, they will have to take on a thrilling and enjoyable descent into Upper Lydbrook.

Standard and Epic riders will then follow the course of the river shortly before embarking on an undulating route through the lovely villages of English Bicknor and Berry Hill.

All three sets of riders can then enjoy the rolling nature of the Wye to the Tintern Parva where they head back out of the valley through a lovely yet tough canopied climb up to Trelleck.

Epic riders will relish the decent of Star Hill prior to being able to catch a glimpse of the Brecon Beacons before turning away from them and heading back to the finish at Chepstow.

Overall, this course is packed with majestic views, challenging climbs and a very enjoyable day in the saddle.