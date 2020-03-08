Event Venue: Salisbury Racecourse, Netherhampton, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP2 8PN

The Wiltshire Wildcat Sportive 2020 has two routes to choose from and will criss-cross the famed medieval drovers’ trails, passing through numerous Saxon villages, and offers magnificent views across the Dorset Downs. Fully supported and route marked, this is a perfect early season ride. Use this ride to aid your training and help meet your goals this season.

PRIORITY BOOKING TICKETS WILL BE RELEASED TOWARDS THE END OF OCTOBER 2019

