The Orro Sussex Downs Classic offers a pretty and scenic bike ride around the less travelled West Sussex countryside, dashing between the small country villages. Enjoy the route as it takes you through the winding lanes in the High Weald AONB.
Short route - After climbs and descents of the High Wealds, you’ll enjoy cycling through the quaint towns and villages of Copsale, Maplehurst, Partridge Green and Shermanbury. As you hit the back roads, look out for the various wildlife including huge Kites, deer and smaller creatures of the countryside.
Standard route - On top of the short route, you’ll have the climbs into the South Downs National Park around Ditching and Plumpton before hitting the High Wealds, to charge up and down the beautiful Ardingly Resivour. Views from here can let you see over the south coast towns to the coast and even more of the South Downs National Park.
Epic route - Enjoy all the standard route has to offer as well as an extra loop of fun descents and long, but rewarding climbs in the heart of the High Wealds. The views from this area are amazing as you cycling around the High Wealds and enjoy the beauty of Hindleap Warren Forest.
Orro engineer, build and test premium road bikes in Ditchling, the heart of Sussex. Working with only the best aluminium and carbon fibre materials, Orro use cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and apply the finest paints and finishes. Check out the Signature Series, a range of boutique bikes with customisable finish options and top-level componentry. Visit www.orrobikes.com for more info.
We always welcome volunteers at our events so if you fancy joining the crew for the day and helping out, please get in touch. You will be rewarded for your efforts and will be able to choose an event to ride for free. If this particular event is fully staffed, you can always put your name down for another event. More information about volunteering can be found on our Volunteer at a Cycling Event page, along with the link to the online application form.
We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 1pm
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
