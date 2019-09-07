The Orro Sussex Downs Classic offers a pretty and scenic bike ride around the less travelled West Sussex countryside, dashing between the small country villages. Enjoy the route as it takes you through the winding lanes in the High Weald AONB.

Short route - After climbs and descents of the High Wealds, you’ll enjoy cycling through the quaint towns and villages of Copsale, Maplehurst, Partridge Green and Shermanbury. As you hit the back roads, look out for the various wildlife including huge Kites, deer and smaller creatures of the countryside.

Standard route - On top of the short route, you’ll have the climbs into the South Downs National Park around Ditching and Plumpton before hitting the High Wealds, to charge up and down the beautiful Ardingly Resivour. Views from here can let you see over the south coast towns to the coast and even more of the South Downs National Park.

Epic route - Enjoy all the standard route has to offer as well as an extra loop of fun descents and long, but rewarding climbs in the heart of the High Wealds. The views from this area are amazing as you cycling around the High Wealds and enjoy the beauty of Hindleap Warren Forest.

Creating Stylish Bikes for Serious Riders

Orro engineer, build and test premium road bikes in Ditchling, the heart of Sussex. Working with only the best aluminium and carbon fibre materials, Orro use cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and apply the finest paints and finishes. Check out the Signature Series, a range of boutique bikes with customisable finish options and top-level componentry. Visit www.orrobikes.com for more info.

Fancy helping out at an event?

