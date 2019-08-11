Sigma Sports Ride Yorkshire Sportive

NEW for 2019 - North Yorkshire Cycling at its best!

Starting out north and heading through the Vale of Mowbray, the Ride Yorkshire Sportive covers some easy miles on the gently rolling terrain until you reach the market town of Northallerton where riders will head west to cross the river Swale, and head on over to Bedale.

Here our course splits for the first time where the short route riders continue on the flat miles south, while the standard and epic riders push out further west and climb up on to Hauxwell Moor, before tracking along the edge of the Bellerby Ranges. From here riders will drop down into Wensley Dale to begin heading south, following the River Ure all the way to Masham. At this point, we make our final split of the day pushing standard riders eastward home, while the epic group push further south for some punishing climbs and fantastic scenery.

Riders on the epic route will skirt the edge of Leighton Reservoir at which point the real climbing begins heading straight for Ouster Bank trig point. A technical descent awaits after the summit as you drop down into Nidderdale via the village of Lofthouse, here you will be rewarded for your efforts with a ride along the river Nidd and the Gouthwaite Reservoir all the way to Pateley Bridge. A short sharp climb through the centre offsets this beautiful Yorkshire town, before heading north up over Pateley Moor en route back to Masham to rejoin the rest of the ride.

Now on the home straight, expect some easy miles as you head east for the finish in Thirsk.

Sigma Sports

From local bike shop to online retailer, Sigma Sports continuously focus on innovation, progress and impeccable customer service for cyclists of all levels and abilities. Running community rides, state-of-the-art workshops, bike fitting sessions and mechanics courses, they're keen to remain an established hub for cycling both online and in their flagship store in Hampton Wick. Visit Sigma Sports for more info.

Laka Insurance

Laka is a unique insurance model powered by the community. Cyclists can join Laka to protect their bikes and gear without paying upfront premiums. Instead, Laka settles claims first and shares the cost with the community at the end of the month. No claims mean no pay!

Laka is now offering cyclists a free years’ third-party liability insurance with every entry to this event, but terms apply. Get £2million coverage for one year. Find out about the cover here: https://www.laka.co.uk/perks/thirdpartyliability