Ride Warwickshire Sportive
Welcome to the

Ride Warwickshire Sportive

Saturday 24th August 2019

  • Epic
  • 102 miles
  • £40
  • On the day: £48
  • Standard
  • 85 miles
  • £40
  • On the day: £48
  • Short
  • 35 miles
  • £31
  • On the day: £39
  • Under 16
  • Any route
  • £3
  • Covers admin fee*
Mates Rates SAVE 20%

Enter 4 or more riders into an event and only pay £32 per person
Total based on the £40 Epic route.

Venue: Warwick Racecourse, Hampton Street, Warwick, CV34 6HN

NEW for 2019!

Starting from Warwick Racecourse the early miles of this event are sublimely gentle but as it dips its toes into the Cotswolds things get decidedly lumpier. For those with no love of hills, the short route is confined to the flat roads to the east of Warwick without venturing south like the longer courses, which both head down past Stratford-upon-Avon. Tracing the banks of the River Avon and crisscrossing through the quiet lanes across the Vale of Evesham the calm serenity is broken upon reaching Mickleton. From here you face the double whammy of Campden Road and Ebrington Hill, the first two of a series of testing ascents. Set on steady gradients with a slight gap between them they offer a consistent and prolonged climbing test over close to nine kilometres. Moving on, the climbs come at regular intervals for the next 30 kilometres, first Brailes Hill then Holloway Hill, Shenington Road and if you take the long route the steepest test of the day up to the Burton Dassett Hills Country Park. This 600-metre long road with an average gradient close to 10%, although much steeper at the top, offers a stiff test with 115 kilometres in the legs. Delivering you into the wonderful yet compact country park it’s the last proper challenge of the day and from here you’ve 45 kilometres plain sailing, well almost, back through the lanes to the HQ.

Featured climb. Burton Dassett Hill

Only available on the epic route Burton Dassett Hill is a beauty of a road. At 2.5 kilometres from start to finish, you rise from under the M40 into the wonderful little park with its neat grassy hillocks. Ramping steeper and steeper for the first 1000 metres then easing back it’s the toughest and prettiest part of the whole ride.

Local riding information

If you liked what you saw at the far northern tip of the Cotswolds then try venturing further south for some more testing climbs. Near Chipping Campden are the famous ascents of Dover’s Hill and Saintbury, home to hill climb races for many years, then further south there lie some true beasts. To the north of Cheltenham, rising out of the village of Woodmancote is one of the toughest climbs in southern England, the 30% monster that is Bushcombe Lane. Of course, it’s not all about savage inclines and all the rolling roads that meander back and forth across the ridge from Broadway to Dursley are worth riding in this picture postcard perfect part of Britain.
What else do you get?

  • Facilities and parking
  • Mechanical support
  • Medical support
  • Full route marking
  • 3rd Party Rider public liability insurance
  • Feed Stops
  • Energy food and drink
  • Electronic chip timing
  • Online results
  • Online certificates
  • Finisher medal
  • On site catering
  • Pick-up wagons
  • Photos by SportivePhoto
  • Six Physio Massage@Events
  • Retail Opportunities
  • A free copy of Cycling Weekly magazine
Tools

Get your bike ready for an event with tips & advice from our mechanics.

Nutrition

Get a sports nutrition plan & find out how it can benefit your riding.

Funds

Ride your bike for an important cause and help make a difference.

Route Information

Route: Epic GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 102 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 8/10
Route: Standard GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 85 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 7/10
Route: Short GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 35 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 6/10
Key Information

*Under 16 admin fee
We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
Mates rates / Group buy
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 1pm

On the day entry
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.

Times and Awards
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
Event photography by SportivePhoto
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
Terms and Conditions
By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.

Terms and Conditions can be read here.

Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.
