Brewin Dolphin Ride Cotswolds Sportive

GET FREE TOUR SOCKS WITH EVERY ENTRY using code TOUR19
Offer ends in:
Enter 4 or more riders into an event and only pay £36 per person
Total based on the £45 Late Entry Epic route.
At the height of summer, the Cotswolds will be at their immaculate best and what better way to enjoy them than by bike as you navigate the intertwining lanes and tackle the rolling hills. With all three routes barely leaving the confines of this area of natural beauty the event showcases the region like never before. Constantly undulating from start to finish the rapid succession of climbs and descents will keep you on your toes all day, and although those in the first half of the ride are relatively tame, those in the later stages pack a significantly bigger punch. With the epic route heading south the ups become bigger and so do the downs as you head south to Bourton Hill then loop back via Clapton-on-the-hill and the last big test of the day Rissington Road. Climbing up and through the pretty village of Rissington, winding between its pristine stone cottages and manicured gardens this is the quintessential Cotswolds climb, and at 2.3 kilometres long with an average of 5% a pretty tough one too round of a wonderful day.
These routes cover many of the roads in the Cotswolds but by no means exhaust them so if you’re looking for more of the same, or perhaps some stiffer tests then head further south towards Cheltenham and Stroud. There’s an abundance of killer climbs around there from the 30% slopes of Bushcombe Lane to the more slightly more sedate slopes of Frocester Hill and Haresfield Beacon to name but three. With a surprise gradient or a beautiful village around every corner a day getting lost on two wheel in the Cotswolds is about as good as it gets.
There are a number of rooms available to book at the venue, should you wish to arrive the night before or stay and relax after the event. You have the choice of booking just a room or you can have B&B with an ensuite. Prices include VAT.
Room only
Double/Twin - £50.00
Double for a single occupant - £42.00
B&B
Double/Twin - £68.00
Double for a single occupant - £54.00
To check availability and book, email accommodation@fireservicecollege.ac.uk
* Free sock offer applies when purchasing an adult event entry using code: TOUR19. Offer is limited to first 1000 pairs claimed via the code. Colours may vary and will be delivered to UK only within 10 working days of order. Orders outside of the UK must be collected at the event. Excludes U16 entry. Ends midnight 28 July 2019. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. You must add the socks to the basket when entering the event. The Tour Socks offer will appear on the cart page giving you the chance to add the socks to your cart but if you can't see it, you can view the socks here: Tour Socks
We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on Friday 19th July 2019 at 1pm
BUY NOW & SAVE
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.
Read More on the day information
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.
Terms and Conditions can be read here.
Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.