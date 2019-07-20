Brewin Dolphin Ride Cotswolds Sportive

New for 2019!

At the height of summer, the Cotswolds will be at their immaculate best and what better way to enjoy them than by bike as you navigate the intertwining lanes and tackle the rolling hills. With all three routes barely leaving the confines of this area of natural beauty the event showcases the region like never before. Constantly undulating from start to finish the rapid succession of climbs and descents will keep you on your toes all day, and although those in the first half of the ride are relatively tame, those in the later stages pack a significantly bigger punch. With the epic route heading south the ups become bigger and so do the downs as you head south to Bourton Hill then loop back via Clapton-on-the-hill and the last big test of the day Rissington Road. Climbing up and through the pretty village of Rissington, winding between its pristine stone cottages and manicured gardens this is the quintessential Cotswolds climb, and at 2.3 kilometres long with an average of 5% a pretty tough one too round of a wonderful day.

Local riding information

These routes cover many of the roads in the Cotswolds but by no means exhaust them so if you’re looking for more of the same, or perhaps some stiffer tests then head further south towards Cheltenham and Stroud. There’s an abundance of killer climbs around there from the 30% slopes of Bushcombe Lane to the more slightly more sedate slopes of Frocester Hill and Haresfield Beacon to name but three. With a surprise gradient or a beautiful village around every corner a day getting lost on two wheel in the Cotswolds is about as good as it gets.

Accommodation

There are a number of rooms available to book at the venue, should you wish to arrive the night before or stay and relax after the event. You have the choice of booking just a room or you can have B&B with an ensuite. Prices include VAT.

Room only

Double/Twin - £50.00

Double for a single occupant - £42.00

B&B

Double/Twin - £68.00

Double for a single occupant - £54.00

To check availability and book, email accommodation@fireservicecollege.ac.uk