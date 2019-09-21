Peaks Tour Sportive

*Excludes New Forest 100, U16's , merchandise and giftcards. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Ends 31 August 2019.



We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.

A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.

Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!

Online entry closes on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 1pm

On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.

Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.

SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!

Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.

Well organised, great routes and good support leads to excellence bike rides. Posted by Helen Evans on Wednesday, 14 August 2019

Had one amazing experience. My first 100 miles on the bike in amazing route, friendly staff . Really recommend UK cycling events. Can not wait for the next one Posted by Elisabete Maria Viegas on Sunday, 21 July 2019

Great day out with great staff well planned Posted by Daniel Poolman on Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Did the Watt Bike 40 mile Sportive today, had a lovely time. Great route on quiet roads with challenging hills all well... Posted by Nicky Pochibko on Sunday, 5 March 2017

I would just like to say a big thank you to all the marshals and support mechanics on the Wattbike Falkirk Ride on... Posted by Tracy Tyson on Monday, 27 March 2017

