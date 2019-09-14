Enter 4 or more riders into an event and only pay £32 per person
Total based on the £40 Epic route.
Much like our spring New Forest event, which runs earlier in the year, the New Forest 100 Sportive also takes pride in being a ‘must do’ on many cyclists’ tick lists. As a result, this has also sold out long before the day on each of the years it has run, so book now to avoid disappointment.
One of the highlight of this ride are the first blushes of autumn colour present in the national park’s foilage — transforming the forest into a southern English wonderland. As a result of this mollifying scenery, combined with a relatively low 4,461ft of climbing, the Epic 100-mile route — for those who choose it — could potentially be one of the easiest century rides you’ll do.
You’ll start your ride by crossing the River Avon and soon head into the pretty New Forest village of Ringwood. Threading through country lanes on the outskirts of the Park, you’ll soon head into the Forest itself and through the small villages of Linwood and Fritham You’ll almost certainly come across free-roaming New Forest ponies, and maybe cattle or donkeys – slow down and give them a wide berth when they are on or beside the road.
Once at the village of Wick, Epic riders will head off for a long loop along the sheltered back lanes east of Salisbury, taking in attractive scenery in such areas as Farley, West Winterslow and West Dean. Once the extra miles have been added it’s time to rejoin the main route and you’ll skip back to the other side of the River Avon and head through Cranborne, Verwood and Three Legged Cross on the way back to the finish line. The short and punchy climbs will suit the budding puncheurs on the sportive circuit.
Make a weekend of it
The New Forest is well equipped to welcome tourists, especially at this time of year. If you’re looking for a nice meal the night before Brockenhurst’s Pig Hotel and Lime Wood Hotel offer excellent food. However, if you’re kitted up and want something a bit more casual there are a number of pizza restaurants and cafes in Ringwood. You can find a range of alternative options here.
Want to support our official charity partner while taking part in this ride? Click the following link to find out more and help make a difference. Alzheimer's Research UK
We ask all riders to read and observe the New Forest Cycling Code: http://www.newforestnpa.gov.uk/things-to-do/cycling/cycling-code/
Please take the time to watch our video containing some simple guidelines about cycling through the New Forest.
Please note that no dogs are allowed at the event venue.
We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on
BUY NOW & SAVE
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.
Read More on the day information
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.
Terms and Conditions can be read here.
Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.