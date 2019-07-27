Sportives don't get much more stunning than this ride through the Mendips Hills. Consistently voted as one of the best locations for cycling in the UK, the route dips into Cheddar Gorge which possesses a beauty, and a climb, that will take your breath away.

Starting just outside Glastonbury, the Sigma Sports Mendips Sportive, formerly part of the 'Super Series', takes you through spectacular Somerset, first heading north through a series of sheltered back lanes across the River Axe. The routes start out completely flat and stay that way for much of the ride, but there are a handful of major climbs thrown in for good measure – what else would you expect in a land littered with so many beautiful gorges?

Your first test will come around 15 miles in, and the small village of Easton acts as a passing point to flag the climb’s start. You’ll take in just under 850ft of ascending in a short space of time – there’s no hiding the fact that this is steep. The views are worth it, though, and once you’ve reached the top you can afford to sit back and roll through the next few miles, taking in the incredible natural scenery as you go.

The next test won’t come for a while yet, as the route feeds through a series of secluded Somerset villages. Eventually, you’ll pass through Blagdon, which is the final flat point before the next climb, which will take you higher than the last major one but doesn’t take as much input, as you’ll have started from a hill-top position. Soon enough, it’s time to take in Cheddar Gorge in all its glory – but will mean another major climb! Once you’ve passed this, it’s plain sailing back to ride HQ.

While the Mendips Sportive can be considered tough - the Epic and Standard routes have some great climbs to tackle, including Cheddar Gorge - those with elevation phobia can always opt for our Short route. It might not take you through Cheddar but it is still equally beautiful and rewarding.

Sigma Sports

From local bike shop to online retailer, Sigma Sports continuously focus on innovation, progress and impeccable customer service for cyclists of all levels and abilities. Running community rides, state-of-the-art workshops, bike fitting sessions and mechanics courses, they're keen to remain an established hub for cycling both online and in their flagship store in Hampton Wick. Visit Sigma Sports for more info.

Laka Insurance

Laka is a unique insurance model powered by the community. Cyclists can join Laka to protect their bikes and gear without paying upfront premiums. Instead, Laka settles claims first and shares the cost with the community at the end of the month. No claims mean no pay!

Laka is now offering cyclists a free years’ third-party liability insurance with every entry to this event, but terms apply. Get £2million coverage for one year. Find out about the cover here: https://www.laka.co.uk/perks/thirdpartyliability