Orro GravelCat Adventure Ride
Welcome to the

Orro GravelCat
Adventure Ride

Sunday 18th August 2019

  • Epic
  • 55 miles
  • £40
  • On the day: £48
  • Standard
  • 43 miles
  • £40
  • On the day: £48
Mates Rates SAVE 20%

Enter 4 or more riders into an event and only pay £32 per person
Total based on the £40 Epic route.

Venue: Newbury Showground, Priors Court, Hermitage, Thatcham, Berkshire, RG18 9QZ

New for 2019 is the Orro GravelCat Adventure Ride, offering two routes that include sections on Britain’s oldest road, The Ridgeway. 

The Epic (88km/55 miles) and Standard (70km/43 miles) routes both meander their way through glorious rolling downland scenery, pick their way through and around ancient woodlands, negotiate sunken lanes and bridleways and pass through charming “stuck in time” villages complete with timber-framed buildings and thatched roofed cottages. 

The Epic route passes close by the prehistoric Uffington White Horse and the Iron Age Uffington Castles sites so If you haven’t visited these sites before, then do take the opportunity to take a look.

The Epic route has 12 off-road sectors totalling 55kms (62.5%) of the route’s total distance and the Standard route has 10 off-road sectors totalling 41kms (58%) of the route’s total distance.

So, although relatively short, with such high percentages of each route off road and on a variety of trails and trail surfaces, both routes offer a challenge for all levels of riders. 

The underlying surfaces are predominantly chalk and clay embedded with sharp flints. These can be hard, unyielding and dusty when dry and very slippery when wet. Tyre choice and pressures will be key, especially for cross bike riders. 

Creating Stylish Bikes for Serious Riders

Orro engineer, build and test premium road bikes in Ditchling, the heart of Sussex. Working with only the best aluminium and carbon fibre materials, Orro use cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and apply the finest paints and finishes. Check out the Signature Series, a range of boutique bikes with customisable finish options and top-level componentry. Visit www.orrobikes.com for more info.

Fancy helping out at an event?

We always welcome volunteers at our events so if you fancy joining the crew for the day and helping out, please get in touch. You will be rewarded for your efforts and will be able to choose an event to ride for free. If this particular event is fully staffed, you can always put your name down for another event. More information about volunteering can be found on our Volunteer at a Cycling Event page, along with the link to the online application form.
What else do you get?

  • Facilities and parking
  • Mechanical support
  • Medical support
  • Full route marking
  • 3rd Party Rider public liability insurance
  • Feed Stops
  • Energy food and drink
  • Electronic chip timing
  • Online results
  • Online certificates
  • Finisher medal
  • On site catering
  • Pick-up wagons
  • Photos by SportivePhoto
  • Retail Opportunities
  • A free copy of Cycling Weekly magazine
Route Information

Route: Epic GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 55 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 7/10
Route: Standard GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 43 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 6/10
Key Information

* Free sock offer applies when purchasing an adult event entry using code: TOUR19. Offer is limited to first 1000 pairs claimed via the code. Colours may vary and will be delivered to UK only within 10 working days of order. Orders outside of the UK must be collected at the event. Excludes U16 entry. Ends midnight 28 July 2019. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. You must add the socks to the basket when entering the event. The Tour Socks offer will appear on the cart page giving you the chance to add the socks to your cart but if you can't see it, you can view the socks here: Tour Socks

A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry
Online pre-entry

Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 1pm

On the day entry
On the day entry

On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.

Read More on the day information
Times and Awards
Times and Awards

Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
Event photography by SportivePhoto
Event photography by SportivePhoto

SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
Terms and Conditions
Terms and Conditions

By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.

Terms and Conditions can be read here.

Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.
