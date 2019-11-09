Cycling Down Dementia South East

SUMMER IS MADE FOR CYCLING SAVE 15% NOW using code AUGUST19
Don’t turn to the turbo this winter before you’ve had the chance to get some final outdoor miles in at this late-season sportive and a chance to make a difference for our charity partner, Alzheimer's Research UK. Find out more about how your miles can make a difference below.
Starting out from Lingfield Racecourse, we start as our name suggests heading south-east into the characteristic mosaic of medieval manors, farms and woodlands that make the High Weald AONB that it is. Be sure of some spectacular scenery and riding as you roll along within the pristine landscape of the High Weald AONB for the majority of your ride, not forgetting a brief stint in the neighbouring Surrey Hills with pretty English countryside villages dominating our route.
At Hartfield, our short ride turns north for a more gentle day in the saddle. For those keen to ramp up the mileage, continue east for short time, after which our standard route veers north at Groombridge. Meanwhile, our epic ride travels further east with a series of short climbs to keep you working. There’ll be a chance to pick up your average pace as we return west, with a long wooded straight to Bells View Green.
Leave enough in the tank to re-join standard riders and tackle the climb out from Groomsbridge, before continuing to skirt Royal Tunbridge Wells. You’ll pedal as far as Bough Beech Reservoir, rewarding you with some humbling views across the water. Re-joining the short riders at Cowden Cross station we turn our sights west and towards home at Lingfield Racecourse.
This ride supports Cycling Down Dementia, a virtual fundraising event from our 2019 charity ride partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK.
The challenge is set to run from 1 November 2019 to 31 January 2020 during which you’re invited to ride 300 or 1000 miles to raise £150 to power life-changing dementia research.
You can enter this event without committing to join Cycling Down Dementia but if you are riding, why not help raise funds to fund valuable research and put your miles towards good things. You’ll be given the option to sign up for CDD in the Autumn and once registered, you can add your hard-earned miles from this event towards your CDD target! Find out more about Cycling Down Dementia.
Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity dedicated to diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure. Backed by our passionate scientists and supporters, we’re challenging the way people think about dementia, bringing together the people and organisations who can speed up progress and investing in research to make life-changing breakthroughs possible.
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.
