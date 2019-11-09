Cycling Down Dementia South East
Welcome to the

Cycling Down Dementia
South East

Saturday 9th November 2019

  • Epic
  • 70 miles
  • £40
  • On the day: £48
  • BUY NOW
  • Standard
  • 44 miles
  • £40
  • On the day: £48
  • BUY NOW
  • Short
  • 22 miles
  • £31
  • On the day: £39
  • BUY NOW
  • Under 16
  • Any route
  • £3
  • Covers admin fee*
  • BUY NOW

Mates Rates SAVE 20%

Enter 4 or more riders into an event and only pay £32 per person
Total based on the £40 Epic route.

Venue: Lingfield Racecourse, Lingfield Park, Racecourse Road, Lingfield, Kent, RH7 6PQ

Don’t turn to the turbo this winter before you’ve had the chance to get some final outdoor miles in at this late-season sportive and a chance to make a difference for our charity partner, Alzheimer's Research UK. Find out more about how your miles can make a difference below.

Starting out from Lingfield Racecourse, we start as our name suggests heading south-east into the characteristic mosaic of medieval manors, farms and woodlands that make the High Weald AONB that it is. Be sure of some spectacular scenery and riding as you roll along within the pristine landscape of the High Weald AONB for the majority of your ride, not forgetting a brief stint in the neighbouring Surrey Hills with pretty English countryside villages dominating our route.

At Hartfield, our short ride turns north for a more gentle day in the saddle. For those keen to ramp up the mileage, continue east for short time, after which our standard route veers north at Groombridge. Meanwhile, our epic ride travels further east with a series of short climbs to keep you working. There’ll be a chance to pick up your average pace as we return west, with a long wooded straight to Bells View Green. 

Leave enough in the tank to re-join standard riders and tackle the climb out from Groomsbridge, before continuing to skirt Royal Tunbridge Wells. You’ll pedal as far as Bough Beech Reservoir, rewarding you with some humbling views across the water. Re-joining the short riders at Cowden Cross station we turn our sights west and towards home at Lingfield Racecourse.

Can you help to raise £150 for charity?

This ride supports Cycling Down Dementia, a virtual fundraising event from our 2019 charity ride partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The challenge is set to run from 1 November 2019 to 31 January 2020 during which you’re invited to ride 300 or 1000 miles to raise £150 to power life-changing dementia research.

You can enter this event without committing to join Cycling Down Dementia but if you are riding, why not help raise funds to fund valuable research and put your miles towards good things. You’ll be given the option to sign up for CDD in the Autumn and once registered, you can add your hard-earned miles from this event towards your CDD target! Find out more about Cycling Down Dementia.

About Alzheimer's Research UK  

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity dedicated to diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure. Backed by our passionate scientists and supporters, we’re challenging the way people think about dementia, bringing together the people and organisations who can speed up progress and investing in research to make life-changing breakthroughs possible.

What else do you get?

  • Facilities and parking
  • Mechanical support
  • Medical support
  • Full route marking
  • 3rd Party Rider public liability insurance
  • Feed Stops
  • Energy food and drink
  • Electronic chip timing
  • Online results
  • Online certificates
  • Finisher medal
  • On site catering
  • Pick-up wagons
  • Photos by SportivePhoto
  • Six Physio Massage@Events
  • Retail Opportunities
  • A free copy of Cycling Weekly magazine
  • MORE INFO ABOUT OUR EVENTS

Route Information

Route: Epic GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 70 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 6/10
Route: Standard GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 44 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 5/10
Route: Short GPX VIEW ROUTE
Distance: 22 Miles   

   

Difficulty: 4/10
Key Information

*AUGUST19 OFFER - Excludes New Forest 100, U16's , merchandise and giftcards. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Ends 31 August 2019.

Perform at 100% with Six Physio 

Nobody wants aches, pains or niggles to stop you from having a great ride. If you're looking for professional treatment to help you prepare, take a look at our therapy partners, Six Physio. With 12 clinics across Greater London and a passion for cycling, they’re the experts.

Six Physio can assess your bio-mechanics enabling them to focus on your strengths and weaknesses, to pinpoint where your pain is originating.  

You’ll get 20% off the cost of your next appointment at Six Physio when you enter this event. For more information about available treatments, please visit our Six Physio information page

*Under 16 admin fee
*Under 16 admin fee

We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.

Read More on the day information
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.

Terms and Conditions can be read here.

Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.
Well organised, great routes and good support leads to excellence bike rides.

Posted by Helen Evans on Wednesday, 14 August 2019

Had one amazing experience. My first 100 miles on the bike in amazing route, friendly staff . Really recommend UK cycling events. Can not wait for the next one

Posted by Elisabete Maria Viegas on Sunday, 21 July 2019

Great day out with great staff well planned

Posted by Daniel Poolman on Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Did the Watt Bike 40 mile Sportive today, had a lovely time. Great route on quiet roads with challenging hills all well...

Posted by Nicky Pochibko on Sunday, 5 March 2017

I would just like to say a big thank you to all the marshals and support mechanics on the Wattbike Falkirk Ride on...

Posted by Tracy Tyson on Monday, 27 March 2017
BUY