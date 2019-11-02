Cycling Down Dementia Norfolk

Venue: Fakenham Racecourse, Fakenham, Norfolk, NR21 7NY

This is a classic Autumn sportive and an opportunity to get some pre-winter miles in as you ride a network of mainly fast, quiet country lanes that criss-cross the beautiful and gently undulating Norfolk countryside. Not forgetting the added grandeur of the Royal Sandringham Estate.

More importantly, this ride supports Cycling Down Dementia; a fundraising event from our 2019 charity ride partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK. Find out how your miles could make a difference below.

Starting in the traditional working market town of Fakenham, we head out from the Racecourse where epic and standard routes will part ways almost immediately. Our standard route heads north-west on this typically flat section of land, towards the pretty villages of North Creake and onwards west to Great Bircham, offering a traditional taste of East Anglia with its millponds and flint cottages.

For those wishing to clock up the mileage, our epic route begins with an additional easterly loop from the racecourse crossing the River Wensum before the rolling country terrain opens up. Pedal through quaint villages including Fulmodeston, Hindringham and Binham, briefly skirting into the gorgeous Norfolk Coast AONB.

Shortly after Little Walsingham, you’ll re-join our standard route, passing Stanhoe and Great Bircham. We’ll pedal westward as far as the village of Snettisham, just 5 miles from the coast and within a stone’s throw of the Snettisham RSPB Nature Reserve.

Remaining inland, save enough in the tank to turn south and enter the tree-lined grounds of the Royal Sandringham Estate, which always looks grand in Autumn colours. Only a short ride then separates you from the royal grounds and a finisher’s medal back in Fakenham, passing the Royal Stud and continuing through Anmer, Great Massingham and Litcham.

Can you help to raise £150 for charity? This ride supports Cycling Down Dementia, a virtual fundraising event from our 2019 charity ride partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK. The challenge is set to run from 1 November 2019 to 31 January 2020 during which you’re invited to ride 300 or 1000 miles to raise £150 to power life-changing dementia research. You can enter this event without committing to join Cycling Down Dementia but if you are riding, why not help raise funds to fund valuable research and put your miles towards good things. You’ll be given the option to sign up for CDD in the Autumn and once registered, you can add your hard-earned miles from this event towards your CDD target! Find out more about Cycling Down Dementia.

About Alzheimer's Research UK

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity dedicated to diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure. Backed by our passionate scientists and supporters, we’re challenging the way people think about dementia, bringing together the people and organisations who can speed up progress and investing in research to make life-changing breakthroughs possible.