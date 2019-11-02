Cycling Down Dementia Norfolk

SUMMER IS MADE FOR CYCLING SAVE 15% NOW using code AUGUST19
Offer ends in:
This is a classic Autumn sportive and an opportunity to get some pre-winter miles in as you ride a network of mainly fast, quiet country lanes that criss-cross the beautiful and gently undulating Norfolk countryside. Not forgetting the added grandeur of the Royal Sandringham Estate.
More importantly, this ride supports Cycling Down Dementia; a fundraising event from our 2019 charity ride partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK. Find out how your miles could make a difference below.
Starting in the traditional working market town of Fakenham, we head out from the Racecourse where epic and standard routes will part ways almost immediately. Our standard route heads north-west on this typically flat section of land, towards the pretty villages of North Creake and onwards west to Great Bircham, offering a traditional taste of East Anglia with its millponds and flint cottages.
For those wishing to clock up the mileage, our epic route begins with an additional easterly loop from the racecourse crossing the River Wensum before the rolling country terrain opens up. Pedal through quaint villages including Fulmodeston, Hindringham and Binham, briefly skirting into the gorgeous Norfolk Coast AONB.
Shortly after Little Walsingham, you’ll re-join our standard route, passing Stanhoe and Great Bircham. We’ll pedal westward as far as the village of Snettisham, just 5 miles from the coast and within a stone’s throw of the Snettisham RSPB Nature Reserve.
Remaining inland, save enough in the tank to turn south and enter the tree-lined grounds of the Royal Sandringham Estate, which always looks grand in Autumn colours. Only a short ride then separates you from the royal grounds and a finisher’s medal back in Fakenham, passing the Royal Stud and continuing through Anmer, Great Massingham and Litcham.
This ride supports Cycling Down Dementia, a virtual fundraising event from our 2019 charity ride partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK.
The challenge is set to run from 1 November 2019 to 31 January 2020 during which you’re invited to ride 300 or 1000 miles to raise £150 to power life-changing dementia research.
You can enter this event without committing to join Cycling Down Dementia but if you are riding, why not help raise funds to fund valuable research and put your miles towards good things. You’ll be given the option to sign up for CDD in the Autumn and once registered, you can add your hard-earned miles from this event towards your CDD target! Find out more about Cycling Down Dementia.
*Excludes New Forest 100, U16's , merchandise and giftcards. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Ends 31 August 2019.
We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 1 pm
BUY NOW & SAVE
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.
Read More on the day information
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.
Terms and Conditions can be read here.
Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.
Well organised, great routes and good support leads to excellence bike rides.Posted by Helen Evans on Wednesday, 14 August 2019
Had one amazing experience. My first 100 miles on the bike in amazing route, friendly staff . Really recommend UK cycling events. Can not wait for the next onePosted by Elisabete Maria Viegas on Sunday, 21 July 2019
Great day out with great staff well plannedPosted by Daniel Poolman on Tuesday, 30 July 2019
Did the Watt Bike 40 mile Sportive today, had a lovely time. Great route on quiet roads with challenging hills all well...Posted by Nicky Pochibko on Sunday, 5 March 2017
I would just like to say a big thank you to all the marshals and support mechanics on the Wattbike Falkirk Ride on...Posted by Tracy Tyson on Monday, 27 March 2017