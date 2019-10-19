SUMMER IS MADE FOR CYCLING SAVE 15% NOW using code AUGUST19
Taking its name from the shoe-making history of its Northamptonshire surroundings, the Sigma Sports Cobbler Classic Sportive will take you through some of the county’s best sights and cycling roads.
There are no major climbs on the course, leaving you to set your own stride on an undulating route that never levels out but in fact helps with the odd short downhill push every now and again. As you set off from just outside Brackley, you’ll pass through the sleepy villages of Shalstone and Chackmore, with quiet country lanes connecting them, before going over the top of Silverstone – the historic race track on your left on the way through.
Pushing on, you’ll dip into Towcester before it’s out into the open once more and after a stretch on a long and straight country lane, it’s time for the first feed stop of the day just outside Farthingstone. One or two short and sharp climbs may crop up around this part of the course, but climbs tend to be rolling, brief and joined up, making this an ideal all-weather event – ideal for the early season elements.
As you weave through rural roads that lead to villages such as Charwelton, Byfield and Culworth on the way back to the ride HQ, you can afford to empty the tank near the end as the gradient will stay the same throughout. After reaching Biddleston, you’re nearly there, and ready to claim a well-deserved finisher’s medal once over the line.
The Sigma Sports Cobbler Classic Sportive is certainly not our most difficult event and is an ideal chance for some riders to try and complete their first century, without too much climbing to worry about. That said, to the inexperienced or undertrained, 100-miles is still a serious day of pedalling, and not something to take lightly. Thankfully, riders can still enjoy a day in saddle on either our Standard or Short routes, making this event one that is suitable for cyclists of all abilities.
From local bike shop to online retailer, Sigma Sports continuously focus on innovation, progress and impeccable customer service for cyclists of all levels and abilities. Running community rides, state-of-the-art workshops, bike fitting sessions and mechanics courses, they're keen to remain an established hub for cycling both online and in their flagship store in Hampton Wick. Visit Sigma Sports for more info.
Laka is a unique insurance model powered by the community. Cyclists can join Laka to protect their bikes and gear without paying upfront premiums. Instead, Laka settles claims first and shares the cost with the community at the end of the month. No claims mean no pay!
Laka is now offering cyclists a free years’ third-party liability insurance with every entry to this event, but terms apply. Get £2million coverage for one year. Find out about the cover here: https://www.laka.co.uk/perks/thirdpartyliability
We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 1pm
BUY NOW & SAVE
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.
Read More on the day information
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.
Terms and Conditions can be read here.
Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.
