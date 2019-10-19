Venue: Turweston Aerodrome, Biddlesden Road, Westbury, Brackley, NN13 5YD

Taking its name from the shoe-making history of its Northamptonshire surroundings, the Sigma Sports Cobbler Classic Sportive will take you through some of the county’s best sights and cycling roads.

There are no major climbs on the course, leaving you to set your own stride on an undulating route that never levels out but in fact helps with the odd short downhill push every now and again. As you set off from just outside Brackley, you’ll pass through the sleepy villages of Shalstone and Chackmore, with quiet country lanes connecting them, before going over the top of Silverstone – the historic race track on your left on the way through.

Pushing on, you’ll dip into Towcester before it’s out into the open once more and after a stretch on a long and straight country lane, it’s time for the first feed stop of the day just outside Farthingstone. One or two short and sharp climbs may crop up around this part of the course, but climbs tend to be rolling, brief and joined up, making this an ideal all-weather event – ideal for the early season elements.

As you weave through rural roads that lead to villages such as Charwelton, Byfield and Culworth on the way back to the ride HQ, you can afford to empty the tank near the end as the gradient will stay the same throughout. After reaching Biddleston, you’re nearly there, and ready to claim a well-deserved finisher’s medal once over the line.

The Sigma Sports Cobbler Classic Sportive is certainly not our most difficult event and is an ideal chance for some riders to try and complete their first century, without too much climbing to worry about. That said, to the inexperienced or undertrained, 100-miles is still a serious day of pedalling, and not something to take lightly. Thankfully, riders can still enjoy a day in saddle on either our Standard or Short routes, making this event one that is suitable for cyclists of all abilities.

Sigma Sports

From local bike shop to online retailer, Sigma Sports continuously focus on innovation, progress and impeccable customer service for cyclists of all levels and abilities. Running community rides, state-of-the-art workshops, bike fitting sessions and mechanics courses, they're keen to remain an established hub for cycling both online and in their flagship store in Hampton Wick. Visit Sigma Sports for more info.

Laka Insurance

Laka is a unique insurance model powered by the community. Cyclists can join Laka to protect their bikes and gear without paying upfront premiums. Instead, Laka settles claims first and shares the cost with the community at the end of the month. No claims mean no pay!

Laka is now offering cyclists a free years’ third-party liability insurance with every entry to this event, but terms apply. Get £2million coverage for one year. Find out about the cover here: https://www.laka.co.uk/perks/thirdpartyliability