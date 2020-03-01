Cambridgeshire Classic

Event Venue: East of England Showground, Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough, PE2 6SE

Pre-register now for priority booking

Celebrate the start of our season, at one of the UK's best open road Sportive this March. The perfect event, to kick start your cycling and test yourself and kit with hundreds of like-minded cyclists.

Starting from Peterborough Showground, there will be three fully supported routes so you can pick the distance that suits your needs and fitness levels for our first event of the year.

To avoid disappointment and to be notified about our early booking incentive of a 30% discount, pre-register now for priority booking.

PRIORITY BOOKING TICKETS WILL BE RELEASED TOWARDS THE END OF OCTOBER 2019

Pre-register by entering your details below