Sigma Sports Box Hill Original Sportive

SUMMER IS MADE FOR CYCLING SAVE 15% NOW using code AUGUST19
Offer ends in:
Set around one of the most popular cycling climbs in the South East of England, the Sigma Sports Box Hill Original is the sportive that should be on every rider’s calendar. Ranging from 30 miles up to the big 100, these routes all take in parts of the London Olympic road cycling race in 2012 that saw Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins tackle as they fought for gold.
Taking place towards the end of the season, completing this road sportive is a perfect goal to aim for before easing off over the winter.
Located in Dorking, Surrey, Box Hill has become a stalwart of cycling hill climbs in the South East. It’s sloping zig-zagging route takes riders from base to peak after just 2.5km but with a steady 5% average gradient, it’s not too severe that riders will struggle but it's challenging enough that you won’t be left wanting more. The climb maxes out at 8% gradient for a brief moment but levels out as riders climb to a fantastic vantage point of the surrounding Surrey Hills.
Box Hill’s proximity to London has made it a number one choice for riders based in the capital and we’re celebrating its place in the Parcours of cycling in the South East of Britain.
From local bike shop to online retailer, Sigma Sports continuously focus on innovation, progress and impeccable customer service for cyclists of all levels and abilities. Running community rides, state-of-the-art workshops, bike fitting sessions and mechanics courses, they're keen to remain an established hub for cycling both online and in their flagship store in Hampton Wick. Visit Sigma Sports for more info.
Laka is a unique insurance model powered by the community. Cyclists can join Laka to protect their bikes and gear without paying upfront premiums. Instead, Laka settles claims first and shares the cost with the community at the end of the month. No claims mean no pay!
Laka is now offering cyclists a free years’ third-party liability insurance with every entry to this event, but terms apply. Get £2million coverage for one year. Find out about the cover here: https://www.laka.co.uk/perks/thirdpartyliability
*AUGUST19 OFFER - Excludes New Forest 100, U16's , merchandise and giftcards. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Ends 31 August 2019.
Nobody wants aches, pains or niggles to stop you from having a great ride. If you're looking for professional treatment to help you prepare, take a look at our therapy partners, Six Physio. With 12 clinics across Greater London and a passion for cycling, they’re the experts.
Six Physio can assess your bio-mechanics enabling them to focus on your strengths and weaknesses, to pinpoint where your pain is originating.
You’ll get 20% off the cost of your next appointment at Six Physio when you enter this event. For more information about available treatments, please visit our Six Physio information page
We want to encourage young riders to enjoy the pleasure of cycling. That's why all riders under 16 years old only have to pay a small fee to cover the entry process. All under 16 riders must be accompanied by a paying adult. Valid ID will be requested on the day.
A 20% discount will be applied automatically at checkout when you enter 4 (four) or more riders into a single event. This offer does not apply to No Excuses events or Brewin Dolphin Velo Club tickets. Mates Rates do not apply to any Late Entry offers. Mates rates can not be used in conjuction with voucher or discount codes.
Online pre-entry is the easiest way of entering and saves £8.00 per person vs. entering on the day. Online pre-entry will save you time on the day of the event allowing you to simply pick up your registration pack from the Pre entered registration points. Please note: If an event reaches its capacity we will have to close the event to riders wanting to enter on the day. It is therefore best to pre enter online to avoid disappointment!
Online entry closes on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 1pm
BUY NOW & SAVE
On the day entries are available at all our events as long as the event has not sold out prior to the event day. On the day entries are subject to an additional £8.00 per person surcharge. Payment can be made with cash or cheque. You can fill out an entry form when you arrive at the event. One entry form must be completed per person.
Read More on the day information
Although all our rides are non competitive events (i.e. not races), most people still like to know how well they've done. With this in mind we will time each participants ride. When you complete your ride your time will be calculated and these timings, along with the timing award you achieved, will be displayed on our results page. Each rider will receive a timing award of either; bronze, silver or gold, depending on their average speed. Of course, some riders aren't bothered about all these awards and just cycle for the experience and stunning scenery.
SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at this event. Please visit www.sportivephoto.com once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!
By purchasing an event entry you agree to the UK Cycling Events terms and conditions.
Terms and Conditions can be read here.
Route distances and elevations are approximate and subject to change. Changes can be due to road closures or for safety reasons. Any changes will be kept to a minimum where possible.
Well organised, great routes and good support leads to excellence bike rides.Posted by Helen Evans on Wednesday, 14 August 2019
Had one amazing experience. My first 100 miles on the bike in amazing route, friendly staff . Really recommend UK cycling events. Can not wait for the next onePosted by Elisabete Maria Viegas on Sunday, 21 July 2019
Great day out with great staff well plannedPosted by Daniel Poolman on Tuesday, 30 July 2019
Did the Watt Bike 40 mile Sportive today, had a lovely time. Great route on quiet roads with challenging hills all well...Posted by Nicky Pochibko on Sunday, 5 March 2017
I would just like to say a big thank you to all the marshals and support mechanics on the Wattbike Falkirk Ride on...Posted by Tracy Tyson on Monday, 27 March 2017