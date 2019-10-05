Sigma Sports Box Hill Original Sportive

Venue: Dunsfold Aerodrome, Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh, Surrey GU6 8TB

Set around one of the most popular cycling climbs in the South East of England, the Sigma Sports Box Hill Original is the sportive that should be on every rider’s calendar. Ranging from 30 miles up to the big 100, these routes all take in parts of the London Olympic road cycling race in 2012 that saw Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins tackle as they fought for gold.

Taking place towards the end of the season, completing this road sportive is a perfect goal to aim for before easing off over the winter.

Box Hill cycling

Located in Dorking, Surrey, Box Hill has become a stalwart of cycling hill climbs in the South East. It’s sloping zig-zagging route takes riders from base to peak after just 2.5km but with a steady 5% average gradient, it’s not too severe that riders will struggle but it's challenging enough that you won’t be left wanting more. The climb maxes out at 8% gradient for a brief moment but levels out as riders climb to a fantastic vantage point of the surrounding Surrey Hills.

Box Hill’s proximity to London has made it a number one choice for riders based in the capital and we’re celebrating its place in the Parcours of cycling in the South East of Britain.

Sigma Sports

From local bike shop to online retailer, Sigma Sports continuously focus on innovation, progress and impeccable customer service for cyclists of all levels and abilities. Running community rides, state-of-the-art workshops, bike fitting sessions and mechanics courses, they're keen to remain an established hub for cycling both online and in their flagship store in Hampton Wick. Visit Sigma Sports for more info.

Laka Insurance

Laka is a unique insurance model powered by the community. Cyclists can join Laka to protect their bikes and gear without paying upfront premiums. Instead, Laka settles claims first and shares the cost with the community at the end of the month. No claims mean no pay!

Laka is now offering cyclists a free years’ third-party liability insurance with every entry to this event, but terms apply. Get £2million coverage for one year. Find out about the cover here: https://www.laka.co.uk/perks/thirdpartyliability